Next House Almeria: Country House For Sale in Seron, Seron

Charming independent two-story country house with two bedrooms and one bathroom, terraces and land, for sale on the outskirts of the city of Seron, in the province of Almeria.

Price: 109.950 € (€119.950)

Description Of Property

Seron is located in an incomparable setting, situated between the Sierra de Filabres and the Almanzora river valley in the province of Almeria, where you can enjoy nature to the fullest.

The town of Seron enjoys an enviable climate, with fresh mountain air and pleasant temperatures in summer. This microclimate is perfect for curing ham, and in the town there are half a dozen companies dedicated to salting hams and curing them naturally in their cellars to transform them into the famous Serrano ham from Serón.

The property is located in a small hamlet with several houses, in a very quiet area with stunning views of the mountains.

Upon entering the property there is a large front garden with various flowering plants and trees that leads to the two terraces, one of which is fully covered and currently transformed into a living room with a modern wood stove and specially designed to enjoy the wonderful views in winter too.

From the covered terrace we enter a hallway that leads to the harmoniously furnished living/dining room, also featuring a wood-burning stove, a bathroom with shower and a spacious fully modernized independent kitchen.

Access to the first floor is through a set of stairs that leads directly to the two double bedrooms.

The house has two entrances, one through the area of the terraces and another on one side of the house which also has covered parking.

A spacious house with lots of light and a very good vibe perfectly prepared to move into.

