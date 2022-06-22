Next House Almeria: Country House For Sale in Seron, Seron

By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 June 2022 • 19:45
Next House Almeria: Country Houses For Sale in Seron, Seron. Image - Next House Almeria
EXCLUSIVE TO NEXT HOUSE ALMERIA!!! REDUCED FOR A QUICK SALE! BOOK YOUR VISIT NOW, AS IT WON’T BE AVAILABLE MUCH LONGER!
Seron is located in an incomparable setting, situated between the Sierra de Filabres and the Almanzora river valley in the province of Almeria, where you can enjoy nature to the fullest.
The town of Seron enjoys an enviable climate, with fresh mountain air and pleasant temperatures in summer. This microclimate is perfect for curing ham, and in the town there are half a dozen companies dedicated to salting hams and curing them naturally in their cellars to transform them into the famous Serrano ham from Serón.
The property is located in a small hamlet with several houses, in a very quiet area with stunning views of the mountains.
Upon entering the property there is a large front garden with various flowering plants and trees that leads to the two terraces, one of which is fully covered and currently transformed into a living room with a modern wood stove and specially designed to enjoy the wonderful views in winter too.
From the covered terrace we enter a hallway that leads to the harmoniously furnished living/dining room, also featuring a wood-burning stove, a bathroom with shower and a spacious fully modernized independent kitchen.
Access to the first floor is through a set of stairs that leads directly to the two double bedrooms.
The house has two entrances, one through the area of the terraces and another on one side of the house which also has covered parking.
A spacious house with lots of light and a very good vibe perfectly prepared to move into.
Do not miss this offer and contact us now to book your visit! We have your Next House in Almería!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.