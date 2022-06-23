By Joshua Manning • 23 June 2022 • 9:05
"Britain will physically cease to exist" warns Russia as tensions escalate
Russia’s Retired Lieutenant-General warned Britain of the consequences of its involvement in the ongoing war in Ukraine, claiming that the UK would disappear entirely, as reported by the Express.
Last week General Sir Patrick Sanders of the British Army stated:
“There is now a burning imperative to forge an Army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle.”
“We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again.”
Retired General Buzhinsky responded on Russian state television. Speaking to Channel One Russia he stated:
“(General Sanders) doesn’t understand that as a result of the Third World War Britain will physically cease to exist.”
“The island will vanish, so I’ve no idea where he or his descendants will live.”
General Sanders also claimed that: “I am the first Chief of the General Staff since 1941 to take command of the Army in the shadow of a land war in Europe involving a continental power”.
“It is my singular duty to make our Army as lethal and effective as it can be.
“The time is now and the opportunity is ours to seize.”
