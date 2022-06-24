Almeria Airport flies high once more for national and international visitors

By Linda Hall • 24 June 2022 • 20:19
BUSY AGAIN: Almeria Airport has six national and 14 international connections daily
Photo credit: Olea
Aware that tourism is one of the mainstays of the province’s economy, the Diputacion provincial council is currently immersed in a series of activities and operations to situate Almeria as a favourite destination for thousands of tourists.
Fernando Gimenez, who heads the Diputacion’s Tourism department, pointed out that the number of passengers using Almeria airport has soared during the first four months of this year, with flights to and from 14 international airports and six connections with Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Palma, Sevilla and Melilla.
When Covid restrictions were still at their height in 2021, just 228 people arrived in Almeria on international flights, Gimenez revealed. In contrast, 32,292 international travellers arrived during the first four months of 2022.
Regarding hotel occupancy, Andalucia’s Tourism Statistics and Analysis System (SAETA) registered 600,791 overnight stays in Almeria hotels in this same period, compared with 271,000 in 2021.
“This increase in national and international passengers confirms the definitive recovery of our tourism sector as summer begins,” Gimenez said.
“Last year we succeeded in regaining the key Costa de Almeria market nationally and internationally,” he continued.
“Our principal 2022 objective is consolidating international tourism thanks to the lifted restrictions and the favourable evolution of the pandemic.”
