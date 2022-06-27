Marbella Council signs agreement with Globalia to promote movement of ‘Marbella Brand’

By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 20:03

Image of Manuel Cardeña with Ricardo Martinez. Credit: Twitter: @Ayto_Marbella

The movement of athletes sponsored by the ‘Marbella, Marbella’ programme will be promoted by the Malaga city’s deal with Globalia.

Marbella City Council has today, Monday, June 27, announced the signing of an agreement with the company Globalia. It will promote the movement of athletes sponsored by the ‘Marbella, Marbella’ programme and guarantees accommodation for the participants and organisers of the events that take place in the Malaga province city. Manuel Cardeña, the councillor for the branch, along with Ricardo Martinez, the entity’s regional director, reported an initiative that, as the councillor underlined, “will continue this year and next with the aim that these professionals can move to the different competitions that are held outside the municipality in the hands of a solvent and prestigious firm”.

Martinez assured that “it is a great pleasure to collaborate with Marbella City Council because it is making a firm commitment to the different sports disciplines. Not only the majority, but also the minority ones”. He detailed that the agreement will be developed through the BCD Sport division, specialised in the creation of events in this field, and in the logistics that clubs and federations need.

