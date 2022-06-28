By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 15:09
AEMET reveals this weekend's maximum temperatures for Spain's provincial capitals
Credit: Creative Commons
Spain’s provincial capitals are expected to see maximum temperatures hitting high figures again during the first weekend of July, following a slight cool down after the extreme heatwave that hit the nation in the middle of June.
Spain’s temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Wednesday June 29 and Thursday June 30, but from Friday July 1, onwards, temperatures are expected to increase, with many regions expected to see maximum temperatures over 36ºC .
According to AEMET maximum temperatures for this weekend in Spain, as issued for each provincial capital, will be:
Albacete: 33ºC
Alicante: 31ºC
Almería: 33ºC
Avila: 32ºC
Badajoz: 37ºC
Barcelona: 28ºC
Bilbao: 29ºC
Burgos: 35ºC
Cáceres: 36ºC
Cádiz: 27ºC
Castelló de la Plana: 30ºC
Ceuta: 27ºC
Ciudad Real: 37ºC
Cordoba: 37ºC
Coruña: 24ºC
Cuenca: 33ºC
San Sebastián: 25ºC
Girona: 34ºC
Granada: 37ºC
Guadalajara: 36ºC
Huelva: 30ºC
Huesca: 32ºC
Jaén: 36ºC
León: 33ºC
Lleida: 34ºC
Logroño: 35ºC
Lugo: 26ºC
Madrid: 36ºC
Malaga: 28ºC
Melilla: 26ºC
Murcia: 31ºC
Ourense: 34ºC
Oviedo: 24ºC
Palencia: 35ºC
Palma: 34ºC
Palmas de Gran Canaria: 23ºC
Pamplona: 34ºC
Pontevedra: 27ºC
Salamanca: 36ºC
Santa Cruz de Tenerife: 27ºC
Santander: 23ºC
Segovia: 33ºC
Seville: 34ºC
Soria: 34ºC
Tarragona: 28ºC
Teruel: 32ºC
Toledo: 38ºC
Valencia: 28ºC
Valladolid: 36ºC
Vitoria-Gasteiz: 33ºC
Zamora: 36ºC
Zaragoza: 34ºC
The announcement of Spain’s weekend maximum temperatures follows AEMET’s warning on Monday, June 27, that June will say goodbye with very strong storms even including hail showers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.