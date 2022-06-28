By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 15:09

AEMET reveals this weekend's maximum temperatures for Spain's provincial capitals Credit: Creative Commons

Spain’s provincial capital’s maximum temperatures have been revealed by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET)

Spain’s provincial capitals are expected to see maximum temperatures hitting high figures again during the first weekend of July, following a slight cool down after the extreme heatwave that hit the nation in the middle of June.

Spain’s temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Wednesday June 29 and Thursday June 30, but from Friday July 1, onwards, temperatures are expected to increase, with many regions expected to see maximum temperatures over 36ºC .

According to AEMET maximum temperatures for this weekend in Spain, as issued for each provincial capital, will be:

Albacete: 33ºC

Alicante: 31ºC

Almería: 33ºC

Avila: 32ºC

Badajoz: 37ºC

Barcelona: 28ºC

Bilbao: 29ºC

Burgos: 35ºC

Cáceres: 36ºC

Cádiz: 27ºC

Castelló de la Plana: 30ºC

Ceuta: 27ºC

Ciudad Real: 37ºC

Cordoba: 37ºC

Coruña: 24ºC

Cuenca: 33ºC

San Sebastián: 25ºC

Girona: 34ºC

Granada: 37ºC

Guadalajara: 36ºC

Huelva: 30ºC

Huesca: 32ºC

Jaén: 36ºC

León: 33ºC

Lleida: 34ºC

Logroño: 35ºC

Lugo: 26ºC

Madrid: 36ºC

Malaga: 28ºC

Melilla: 26ºC

Murcia: 31ºC

Ourense: 34ºC

Oviedo: 24ºC

Palencia: 35ºC

Palma: 34ºC

Palmas de Gran Canaria: 23ºC

Pamplona: 34ºC

Pontevedra: 27ºC

Salamanca: 36ºC

Santa Cruz de Tenerife: 27ºC

Santander: 23ºC

Segovia: 33ºC

Seville: 34ºC

Soria: 34ºC

Tarragona: 28ºC

Teruel: 32ºC

Toledo: 38ºC

Valencia: 28ºC

Valladolid: 36ºC

Vitoria-Gasteiz: 33ºC

Zamora: 36ºC

Zaragoza: 34ºC

The announcement of Spain’s weekend maximum temperatures follows AEMET’s warning on Monday, June 27, that June will say goodbye with very strong storms even including hail showers.

