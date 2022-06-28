“Russia is a country of murderers” states Ukrainian official following Kremenchuk strike

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 June 2022 • 10:37

FOLLOWING the Russian x-22 missile strike that hit a shopping centre in Kremenchuk Ukraine, a top Ukrainian official has called Russia “murderers” and branded them “liars” after Putin failed to claim that the attack really happened.

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, took to social media on Tuesday, June 28 to call Russia ‘murderers and liars’ following the attack in Kremenchuk, which killed at least 10 people and injured more than 40.

“Sickening to see Russian reactions to the Kremenchuk shopping mall strike,” he tweeted.

“Ordinary Russians cheer on social media. Russian diplomats and officials spread insane conspiracy theories, denying that the strike even happened.”

He added: “Russia is a country of murderers and patent liars.”

It was Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that announced the attack at the shopping centre in Kremenchuk on Monday, June 27.

“Poltava region. Kremenchuk,” he said via messaging service Telegram.

“The occupants fired rockets at a shopping centre with over a thousand civilians. The mall is destroyed, emergency workers are busy extinguishing the fire, and the number of victims is impossible to estimate.”

“No danger for the Russian army. No strategic value. Only people’s attempts to live a normal life, which makes the occupants so angry.”

“Russia continues to take its powerlessness out on ordinary people. To rely on the adequacy and humanity of their side is marred.”

