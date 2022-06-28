By Matthew Roscoe • 28 June 2022 • 11:40

Russia warns US: 'Pumping weapons into Ukraine is reckless and irresponsible'. Image: Twitter @RusEmbUSA

RUSSIA’s ambassador to the United States has warned the US that ‘pumping weapons into Ukraine only spins the spiral of the conflict and increases the threat of further escalation with unpredictable consequences’.

Anatoly Antonov, Ambassador of Russia to the United States, said on Tuesday, June 28 that the ongoing deliveries of advanced weapons to Ukraine is a dangerous move and warned that it “creates additional risks in relations between the major nuclear powers.”

Speaking to the media in the early hours of Tuesday, June 28, Mr Antonov was asked about the ongoing deliveries of advanced weapons to Kyiv from the United States”.

“The reckless and irresponsible process of pumping weapons into Ukraine only spins the spiral of the conflict and increases the threat of further escalation with unpredictable consequences,” he said.

“However, the ruling circles in Washington, blinded by the idea of weakening Russia, are still unable to soberly assess the danger of their steps.”

He added: “The administration is stepping up arms shipments to Kyiv. If earlier MANPADS and ATGMs had been supplied, then it came to heavy artillery, MLRS and, apparently, air defence systems.

“Moreover, Americans share intelligence with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and advise Ukrainians how to act on the battlefield.

“In fact, with its provocative steps, Washington is pushing the Kyiv regime to slaughter civilians.

“In addition, Americans are complicit in the ongoing dispatch of mercenaries from the United States to Ukraine.

“Such a course creates additional risks in relations between the major nuclear powers.,” he concluded.

Mr Antonov issued the same warning back on April 25, when he said: “What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames. I see only an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses.”

