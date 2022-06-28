‘War in Ukraine has destabilised our climate’ G7 member claims

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 June 2022 • 17:46

'War in Ukraine has destabilised our climate' G7 member reveals. Image: Twitter @WhiteHouse

ACCORDING to one of the Group of Seven (G7) members, the inter-governmental political forum discussed how the war in Ukraine has destabilised the climate and affected energy and food security.

Following the announcement that G7 leaders were working on establishing a “Climate Club” by the end of this year, France President Emmanuel Macron revealed that ‘the destabilising consequences of the war in Ukraine on our climate’ was one of the things discussed at the recent meeting in Schloss Elmau, Bavaria (Germany).

“The destabilising consequences of the war in Ukraine on climate, energy and food security were at the heart of our discussions at the G7,” Macron revealed on Tuesday, June 28.

He added: “To limit the effects of the crisis on our fellow citizens without denying our climate objectives, we will coordinate between energy market buyers to lower producer prices and we will accelerate the decarbonisation of our energy mix.”

Pour limiter les effets de la crise sur nos concitoyens sans renier nos objectifs climatiques, nous nous coordonnerons entre acheteurs du marché de l'énergie pour faire baisser les prix des producteurs et nous accélérerons la décarbonation de notre mix énergétique. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 28, 2022

The G7 summary touched upon the current state of energy markets and also referenced the potential use of price caps going forward.

“We will take immediate action to secure energy supply and reduce price surges driven by extraordinary market conditions, including by exploring additional measures such as price caps,” it said.

“We reaffirm our commitment to phase out our dependency on Russian energy, without compromising on our climate and environmental goals.”

The news that G7 leaders were discussing the ‘climate crisis’ comes after health experts warned of the dangers of ‘disease X’.

Recently, Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor of President Joe Biden predicted that a “new pandemic” was on the horizon, even suggesting that a rise in the population, as well as climate change, could be part of the problem.

This was after various health experts, and Bill Gates, said that we were in the “pandemic ear’ and predicted that a new ‘disease X’ could strike the world very soon due to so many viruses in circulation creating “a perfect storm”.

Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, recently told the Telegraph: “The early 21st century has been a perfect storm for emerging infectious diseases, and everything is pointing towards the likelihood of more and more outbreaks.”

