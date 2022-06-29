Germany and the Netherlands to supply Ukraine with six more howitzers

By Chris King • 29 June 2022 • 2:19

Image of a German Army PzH2000 howitzer at the Grafenwoehr training area on March 7, 2018. Credit: Wikipedia: U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger - CC BY 2.0

Six more howitzers are to be supplied to the Ukrainian military by Germany and the Netherlands.

The defence ministers of the Netherlands and Germany, speaking to reporters, away from the NATO summit in Madrid on Tuesday, June 28, announced that their countries are prepared to supply six additional PzH2000 howitzers to the Ukrainian military. A statement from the Dutch Ministry of Defence confirmed this news.

Between them, Germany’s Christine Lambrecht, and Holland’s Kajsa Ollongren, have already sent 12 howitzers to the former Soviet territory. Each of the countries will now send another three of these heavy weapons. Ms Ollongren said: “We show our resolve and our commitment to Ukraine, and not to give in to this Russian aggression”.

Sufficient Ukrainian soldiers have been trained recently to be able to properly operate the artillery pieces assured Ms Ollongren. She also voiced her support following the news that Turkey had lifted it’s veto on Finland and Sweden joining NATO, tweeting her delight @DefensieMin.

NATO has also announced that by 2023 it will have more than 300,000 troops in a state of high readiness whenever required. Ms Lambrecht said that Germany would provide around 15,000 troops, which is one division. This force would include around 65 aircraft and 20 ships.

“Germany is ready to do its share, NATO must be strong, and this needs to show in troop numbers as well”, Ms Lambrecht assured the reporters.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.