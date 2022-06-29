Italian fugitive arrested in the Malaga town of Benalmadena

By Chris King • 29 June 2022 • 1:11

Image of National Police officers. Credit: interior.gob.es

National Police officers in the Malaga town of Benalmadena have arrested a wanted Italian fugitive.

As reported by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday, June 28, National Police officers have arrested an Italian fugitive in the Malaga town of Benalmadena. The detainee had a European Arrest and Surrender Order filed against him by the judicial authorities in Italy.

He had been sentenced to 21 years in prison for an alleged crime of drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation. The criminal group to which he was related, and whose members were mainly of Moroccan and Albanian origin, was broken up in 2016 through a police operation carried out in Italy, from which the fugitive managed to flee.

The first investigative steps allowed police officers to locate the fugitive on the Malaga coast, where the home of some of the people around him could be located. After a continuous surveillance operation, made difficult by the great security measures that they adopted, the fugitive was located in Benalmadena, where they proceeded to arrest him.

The operation has been carried out within the framework of the ENFAST network – European Network of Fugitive Search Teams – in collaboration with FAST Italy.

