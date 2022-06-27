BREAKING NEWS: Czech Republic bullet train crash one dead and four injured Close
Trending:

BREAKING NEWS: Bomb alert in Italy’s Varese as Bomb Squad analyse the device

By Anna Ellis • 27 June 2022 • 16:41

The Italian Bomb Squad have taken a device to analyze after it was delivered to Leonardo headquarters, in the historic centre of Varese in Italy according to Fanpage.it Monday, June 27

A bomb in a package arrived at Leonardo’s headquarters at around 12:.00.pm (CET) today.

Leonardo is a company that develops multi-domain capabilities in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector.

The company plays a prominent role in major international strategic programmes and is a trusted technological partner of governments, defence agencies, institutions and enterprises.

The envelope that was delivered contained gunpowder and a bomb and was intercepted during checks on incoming packages, which are carefully examined before being distributed.

At present, it is not known whether the device was ready to explode or not. 

The entire area has been cordoned off and secured and the building has not been evacuated.

The device was deactivated by the Police Bomb Squad Unit and investigations are ongoing.

The sender of the envelope appeared to be from a law firm, the recipient was Alessandro Profumo, the CEO of Leonardo.

The investigation is currently ongoing: the aim of investigators is to figure out who sent the device and for what reason, and whether other such acts could be carried out in the coming days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Anna Ellis

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading