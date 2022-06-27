BREAKING NEWS: Bomb alert in Italy’s Varese as Bomb Squad analyse the device

A bomb in a package arrived at Leonardo’s headquarters at around 12:.00.pm (CET) today.

Leonardo is a company that develops multi-domain capabilities in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector.

The company plays a prominent role in major international strategic programmes and is a trusted technological partner of governments, defence agencies, institutions and enterprises.

The envelope that was delivered contained gunpowder and a bomb and was intercepted during checks on incoming packages, which are carefully examined before being distributed.

At present, it is not known whether the device was ready to explode or not.

The entire area has been cordoned off and secured and the building has not been evacuated.

The device was deactivated by the Police Bomb Squad Unit and investigations are ongoing.

The sender of the envelope appeared to be from a law firm, the recipient was Alessandro Profumo, the CEO of Leonardo.

The investigation is currently ongoing: the aim of investigators is to figure out who sent the device and for what reason, and whether other such acts could be carried out in the coming days.