By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 16:33

Historic moment as Mayors of Kyiv and Madrid sign twinning of cities Credit: Telegram Vitaliy Klychko

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko and Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida signed a memorandum on the twinning of the two capital cities of Ukraine and Spain, on Wednesday, June 29.

The historic twinning of cities signed by the Mayor of Kyiv and the Mayor of Madrid, took place at the same time as NATO’s 2022 Madrid Summit.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko took to his official Telegram to announce the historic twinning of the two capitals, stating:

“Friends! Today with the Mayor of Madrid Jose Luiz Martinez-Almeida we signed the Memorandum of Twinning of our cities. Madrid became the first Spanish twin city of Kyiv.”

“This is a historic event for our cities and it happened during the historic summit of NATO, which is taking place these days in Madrid. I am grateful to our partners from the West, our Spanish partners for supporting Ukraine at this critical time.”

“I am convinced that our cooperation with Madrid will be effective and beneficial for our capitals.”

“Today Madrid is receiving refugees from Ukraine and providing humanitarian aid to Kyiv and Ukraine.”

“We discussed a number of projects that we plan to implement together in the Ukrainian and Spanish capitals.”

The news follows US President Joe Biden opening NATO’s 2022 Madrid Summit by sending an “unmistakable” message to Russia, in support of Ukraine, on Wednesday June 29.

