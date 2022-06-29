By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 11:33

WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at tire factory in Russia's Moscow Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

News of a huge fire breaking out at a tire factory in Russia’s Moscow was reported on Russian media on the morning of Wednesday, June 29.

According to preliminary reports the fire broke out at a tire factory in Russia’s Moscow on Kashirskoye Highway .

The surface area of the fire was reported to be around 1,000 square metres with a Russian Ka-32 helicopter allegedly being called in to put out the fire.

There have also been reports of explosions caused by gas cylinders at the scene of the fire, with potential further explosions expected.

As of yet there has been no indication of whether there are any casualties and what the number is.

Footage of the fire at the tire factory in Russia’s Moscow was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“In Moscow, a large-scale fire on Kashyrskoye Highway: first a garbage dump caught fire, then the fire spread to a warehouse with tires.”

⚡️In Moscow, a large-scale fire on Kashyrskoye Highway: first a garbage dump caught fire, then the fire spread to a warehouse with tires, – mass media. pic.twitter.com/75X5doprD3 — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 29, 2022

Further footage of the fire was shared in another tweet:

“The fire in Moscow covered more than a thousand square meters, – mass media. There are gas cylinders on the territory of the warehouse – there have already been several explosions that may happen again.”

⚡️The fire in Moscow covered more than a thousand square meters, – mass media .There are gas cylinders on the territory of the warehouse – there have already been several explosions that may happen again. pic.twitter.com/wAy4KBFjTZ — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 29, 2022

The news follows reports of businessman Yevgeniy Palant and his wife being found dead in a flat in Russia’s Moscow region on Monday, June 27.

