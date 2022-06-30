By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 17:06

Former President of Ukraine set to face court for desertion in 2014 Credit: photo walking/Shutterstock.com

Former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych and his head of security Kostyantyn have been investigated by officers of the State Investigation Bureau of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, who have know completed a pre-trial investigation, as reported on Thursday, June 30.

The former President of Ukraine’s bill of indictment for desertion and illegal transfer of persons across the Ukrainian state border has been taken to court.

It was established that on February 23, 2014, for about 1 year and 30 minutes, Viktor Yanukovych, together with his guards and other persons, drove behind the checkpoint at the state border.

From the outskirts of the village of Urzuf, Mangush district, Donetsk region, three Russian Federation military helicopters illegally transported at least 20 people through the Ukrainian state border to the Russian Federation.

In addition, it was established that on February 24, 2014, Viktor Yanukovych decided to leave Ukrainian territory for the rest of the year and, while staying on the territory of one of the military units of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet in the Gagarin district of Sevastopol, he abducted his head of security Kostyantin Kobzar into desertion.

The soldier evaded military service and, with the help of representatives of the security services of the Russian Federation, on the night of February 24 2014, he left the territory of Ukraine together with the former president and several other individuals in a naval vessel and did not return to the place of service.

The systematic work aimed at collecting evidence and holding criminally liable persons for committing crimes against participants in the protests in 2013-2014 is ongoing.

The news was reported on the same day the Russian Defence Ministry announced that Russia’s military was withdrawing from Snake Island in the Black Sea, as it has completed its combat missions, as reported on Thursday June 30.

