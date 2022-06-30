Marbella reports huge rise in hotel bookings for the month of July

“That represents a very important recovery since in previous months these data ranged between an 80 per cent drop in the month of February 2021, and a 45 per cent drop in the month of June 2021”, she added.

June closed with a total of 79,152 tourists staying in hotel establishments, of which 34,100 were Spanish, and a total of 45,052 foreigners. Laura de Arce, the general director of Tourism in Marbella, highlighted that “the drop in tourism in these years of the pandemic is already around 18 per cent, compared to 2019”.

Regarding international tourism, she indicated that “its recovery is slower, but its data is also improving compared to previous months, and, above all, to the previous year. The month of July now represents a drop of 33 per cent compared to 2019 and an increase of 130 per cent compared to 2020”, Ms De Arce detailed.

She pointed out that tourism from France continues to rise in July, as has been the case in recent months, as well as with visitors from the Netherlands. On the other hand, the tourism director specified that: “numbers from Germany show a significant increase, approaching the levels of 2019. It is the British that offer slower signs of recovery, due to the restrictive measures that have been suffered in recent months”.

The occupancy rate by rooms in July also rose to 66.25 per cent, although this is still far from the occupancy rates of years prior to the pandemic. De Arce highlighted that: “as in previous months, the average prices of our hotels have reached the highest point since records began”.

Regarding revenue per available room: “they return to levels of previous years, very close to what was reached in July 2019, and, in addition, it is the highest in Andalucia“, the general director added.

