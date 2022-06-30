By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 14:21

Ukraine seizes tourism business belonging to Russian billionaire AKA "Iron boy" Credit: Ukraine Security Service

Ukraine has seized the corporate rights of one of the largest travel agencies of the nation, belonging to a Russian billionaire known as “Iron boy”, as reported by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on Thursday June 30.

The ultimate beneficiary of the seized company was a Russian billionaire, known as “Iron boy”, who holds close relationships to the political leadership of Russia, according to the SBU.

In Russian business circles the Russian billionaire is reportedly referred to as “iron boy” as he owns one of Russia’s largest steel and mining companies and has controlling stakes in several companies.

In 2016, the businessman received a “For Good Deeds” award from President Putin.

Now, following a court ruling, his tourism business in Ukraine has been seized.

The assets reportedly include corporate rights in the form of 100 per cent statutory capital of the company in the amount of over 31, 5 million UAH and offers of over 3 million UAH and 106,000 USD

All seized assets have been transferred to the National Agency of Ukraine for Asset Detection, Disposal and Management (ARMA).

