By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 19:30

Russian soldiers breaking their fingers to avoid war claims Ukraine's Security Service

Russian soldiers are breaking their fingers so as to be declared unfit for war according to an alleged intercepted phone call reported by Ukraine’s Security Service on Wednesday June 29.

The claim that Russian soldiers are breaking their fingers in an attempt to avoid the war in Ukraine, was allegedly evidenced by an intercepted phone call between a Russian soldier and his father, issued by the Ukraine’s Security Service.

The audio content of the leaked phone call was shared on Twitter:

Російські окупанти продовжують калічити самі себе, аби їх визнали непридатними для війни в Україні Новий спосіб – ламати собі пальці на руках. Про це у перехопленні СБУ розповідає батькові окупант, який зі своїм підрозділом стоїть на Харківщині. ➡️ https://t.co/c8nxEVWUTZ pic.twitter.com/8sK8H9Nb9K — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu.

The Russian soldier reportedly tells his father about a fellow soldier:

“He wanted to go home urgently. But they did not let him go. He comes in asking: “What do I do?”

“I say, well, of course, there is one proposal – we have a bat there, let me propose, I will break your finger. He said: “Come on! So I hit him,” stated the Russian soldier.

The blow was reportedly not enough for the wounded soldier to avoid being sent to war, as medics only recorded a fracture.

The Ukraine Security Service went on to suggest another, “non-traumatic way” for Russian soldiers to avoid the war, suggesting that they surrender to save their lives by calling the Ukrainian hotline 2402.

The news of Russian soldiers allegedly breaking their fingers to avoid the war in Ukraine follows reports of two Russian majors who allegedly gave orders to shoot civilians in Kyiv Region, Ukraine, being identified and accused by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) as reported on Tuesday, June 28.

The Russian majors accused by the SBU for shooting civilians in Ukraine were battalion commander Major Maxim Krasnoshchokov and deputy company commander Major Oleksandr Vasyliev.

