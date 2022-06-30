By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 13:07

Unidentified body discovered hidden in wall of cafe in Nice France Credit: gabriel12/Shutterstock.com

An unidentified body was discovered in a wall in the Atrium cafe, located in Nice, France, on Wednesday June 29.

The unidentified body was discovered reportedly discovered during a search of the Atrium café in downtown Nice, France, as reported by BFM.

The body was allegedly found in the cellar of the cafe, buried in concrete.

Following the discovery the bar manager was arrested for “kidnapping and sequestration followed by death”.

The manager of the cafe allegedly admitted to having a dispute with a man, then proceeding to sink him in a concrete slab, according to a police source.

Traces of blood was also found during the police investigation of the cafe.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, a judicial inquiry had been opened several weeks before the body was discovered, due to reports of a “worrying disappearance”.

The judge in charge of the investigation has issued a formal request for assistance from other judicial entities of foreign countries.

