By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 20:05

TOP DJ confirms he is LEAVING BBC Radio 1 after 24 years.

After 24 years with the broadcaster, BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills has confirmed he is leaving.

One of the best-known voices on BBC Radio 1, DJ Scott Mills has announced via his Twitter profile today, Friday, July 1, that he is to leave after 24 years. The 49-year-old broadcasting veteran is not moving far though. He will be replacing Steve Wright on Radio 2.

Mills has been with the BBC since 1998, and is currently presenting the station’s ‘drivetime’ spot. He also co-hosts the Official Charts Show along with Chris Stark, who is also leaving. Up until 2004, Mills hosted the prestigious BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

As part of a big shake-up at the Beeb, the Steve Wright In The Afternoon show is being scrapped, with Scott Mills confirmed to be taking over that slot. Broadcasting legend Wright is not leaving the station. Also having spent 23 years with @BBCRadio2, the 67-year-old will be involved with new digital projects and help to develop new podcasts for the BBC. He announced his news live during last Friday’s show.

Speaking of his switch, @scott_mills commented: “Time actually does fly when you’re having fun, and that’s certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1. The station I pretended to be on in my bedroom from the age of six. The station I told my mum I wanted to work at, but never in a million years thought I would”.

He continued: “There are too many people to thank from my Radio 1 journey. So to the immensely talented people I’ve worked with along the way, to our incredible listeners that have made us part of their everyday lives for so long and of course to Chris – not just my co-host, but one of my best friends in the world, which of course he will be forever. Thank you”.

“I really cannot believe I’m going to be calling Radio 2 my new home! I’m beyond excited to be joining the team and working alongside my radio idols and friends at the legendary Wogan House. I would like to wish all the best to Steve, who is one of the finest broadcasters in the world and someone whom I look up to so much”, he added.

Announcing their departure in style, Scott and @Chris_Stark acquired the help of pop superstar @LewisCapaldi, as you can hear below.

___________________________________________________________

