Cepsa to extend its 30 cents/litre fuel discount until the end of the year

By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 0:50
Image of driver refuelling a vehicle.
Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock
As reported by Cepsa on Thursday, June 30, the company will be extending its discount of 30 cents per litre of fuel offered to customers registered in the free scheme ‘Porque Tu Vuelves’ ‘(Because You’re Coming Back), until the end of the year.
As detailed, the discount of up to 30 cents per litre is divided between the 20 cents of the bonus provided by the Government, another five cents that correspond to the universal discount that Cepsa offers to any client, and another five cents more that the company gives to members of its ‘Porque Tu Vuelves’ scheme.
“By adding this measure to the discounts that Cepsa already offers, through the alliances it has with Carrefour and Wizink, private customers will be able to obtain an additional 20 cents, achieving savings of up to 50 cents per litre,” said the energy company.
They explained that the measures indicated are not conditioned by the amount of fuel that is purchased or by the use of a mobile application.
Individuals can join the company’s different loyalty schemes free of charge, either through the Cepsa website, or at the point of sale. Carriers who use Cepsa’s professional cards will be able to save up to 30 cents per litre, in addition to the current commercial discounts.
Cepsa highlighted that the measures will be in force until December 31, pointing to the “exceptional context of high fuel prices as a result of the rise in international prices of raw materials”.
