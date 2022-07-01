Why using Cobots is gaining popularity

By EWN • 01 July 2022 • 9:45

Cobots are garnering a lot of interest because of the rapid pace at which they are being embraced in an industry with a history of gradual technological advancement. They play a significant role in the industrial revolution as well as the sustainability of work. They are like a welcome change in today’s workplace.

What Is a collaborative Robot (Cobot)

Cobots, also known as collaborative robots, are machines intended to work in tandem with people. They can do this because they are fitted with sophisticated sensors that give them a sense of “feeling.”

A collaborative robot also features an advanced robotic arm trained to work in conjunction with a human to carry out various activities. In the event of any disruption, a cobot will immediately enter a safety mode. Conventional robots would carry on moving in the same direction, which could put people in danger.

However, due to the nature of their construction, cobots typically function at a slower pace than full industrial robots. Because of this, consider throughput before putting cobot into service. In addition, because of their limited payload designs, cobots will always be utilised for jobs that require a lower lift capability.

Why the Increased Cobot Popularity

The use of robots in manufacturing is not a particularly cutting-edge development. Since several decades ago, various manufacturing industries have increasingly been outfitted with robots that perform various manufacturing tasks.

The fact that these robots can now collaborate with human workers and communicate with them is a relatively recent development. The introduction of collaborative robots, or cobots, into today’s workplace is a welcome development for several reasons, some of which are detailed below.

1. Learning how to use collaborative robots is simple

The simplicity of their operation and the natural flow of their programmability are two factors that have contributed to the widespread adoption of collaborative robots. Learning how to use conventional industrial robots required a significant amount of effort.

For simple operations like upgrading or reconfiguring robots, you essentially had to be a highly skilled technician in factory applications and robotic systems. The operation of collaborative robots is much more straightforward.

They come equipped with user-friendly software applications, through which you may program them to carry out any activity you want them to do at any given time. The training required to work interactively is considerably easier to access and costs far less.

2. Productivity will increase thanks to collaborative robots

Several studies have found a correlation between the utilization of cobots in the workplace and an increase in overall productivity.

Collaborative robots can profoundly alter the nature of manufacturing because they generate new efficiencies between people and machines. Numerous business sectors have the potential to boost their performance and product quality while simultaneously lowering their operating expenses if they optimise their use of human resources and technology.

Consider all depressing and mundane jobs you must complete, such as picking and sorting products, adding labels, packing and repackaging items, etc. One main reason for developing collaborative robots was to assist workers in managing their time and efforts significantly more flexibly while also improving the overall quality of their output.

3. Users respond to market demands better

Cobots can also enhance productivity by giving businesses the agility necessary to modify their operations in response to shifting needs in the market rapidly.

For instance, today’s manufacturers need to be able to satisfy the increasing demands for individualized products and faster and more diverse manufacturing runs. Concurrently, warehousing and logistics companies need to create adaptable architectures to accommodate the increasing increase in internet transactions and the related demands on supply chains.

On the other hand, cobots possess the functionality and adaptability necessary to fulfil these market requirements.

4. The use of Cobots will not result in the displacement of human workers

Millions of jobs worldwide have already been given up to fully automated processes, and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. A collaborative robot may be the perfect solution for those in the creative or highly specialised fields who are tired of doing the same thing repeatedly.

Because they are intended to work alongside humans, collaborative robots do not need specialized caging or shielding to function correctly. They can take care of the repetitious activities, allowing you to focus on the tasks that require more creativity.

Your productivity can speed up with the help of the robotic arm, which also enables you to complete some problematic operations with high precision and effectiveness.

5. Compared to conventional Robots, the cost of a Cobot is relatively low

For a considerable amount of time, automation was only available to the large corporations with the financial resources necessary to acquire the enormous robots and robotic arms and the specialized factory floors required to put them to work.

Because collaborative robots have significantly lower initial and working costs than traditional robotic systems, this sector of the automation industry is poised to be completely upended by their introduction.

These highly adaptable robotic systems are now within the price range of even the smallest of organizations and individual consumers. There is a possibility that a single robotic arm may cost a few thousand dollars, while the end effectors and other customized modifications could cost much less.

This is a significantly lower cost compared to the enormous amounts of money that large corporations spend on conventional production robots. Smaller businesses will be able to reap the benefits of the competitive opportunities afforded by robotics thanks to these low-cost collaborative robots.

Wrapping Up

The cobots’ popularity surge has been so swift, a factor largely attributed to its abilities. It is anticipated that by 2025, sales of collaborative robots will account for 34% of all robots sold. It is also projected that a significant portion of this expansion will come from those small and medium-sized businesses.

Cobots can execute jobs that are repetitive, boring, or prone to error, which frees up an operator’s time to focus on activities that are more difficult, creative, or valuable.

