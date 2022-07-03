Gay’s the word: London’s streets fill with colour for biggest Pride march ever

By Annie Dabb • 03 July 2022 • 9:54
Image - Pride: RawPixel/ Shutterstock.com
The Pride march stretched from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Palace, beginning just after midday until around 4pm. More than 600 LGBTQ+ community groups took part in the demonstration and attendees were graced with performances by Ava Max, Emeli Sande and Samantha Mumba as well as other performers, including many well known drag queens in the LGBTQ+ community.
Other celebrities involved in the celebrations included Dame Kelly Holmes, Philip Schofield, Gok Wan, and the cast of 2022 Netflix show Heartstopper. The atmosphere was like that of a carnival, with people dancing in the street, many of whom wore elaborate, colourful costumes, and tractors and fire engines decked out in rainbow flags.
Due to “very real concerns” within the LGBTQ+ community, the Met were requested not to join the parade. The Met have acknowledged that the behaviour of multiple officers has “damaged trust” in their policing, particularly from this group of people.
The Pride march was comprised of floats and banners and flags and was led by Gay Liberation Front Activists, whose placards read “I was there in 1972” as reported by bbc.co.uk
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
