Grand Prix terrifying crash as driver’s life is saved by a halo

In the feature race at Silverstone one car flew into the air after smashing into a sausage kerb according to the Mirror.

It landed on top of Roy Nissany’s car with the halo safety system being all that prevented a likely fatal incident.

Abbie Eaton who is a British Racing Driver and Test Driver for The Grand Tour reacted to the crash by calling for more safety features to help protect drivers. “When will people learn?” she wrote in a Tweet.

“We need to use a safer way to control track limits. The halo has been one of the best safety systems to be introduced, let’s move forward with track limit policing too.”

“Don’t wait until someone is killed.”

Abbie then added: & before anyone tweets ‘Ohhh it’s because X forced X wide’, regardless as to how or why a car is off the circuit limits, a sausage kerb shouldn’t be there to greet them. It’s not always avoidable.”

When will people learn? We need to use a safer way to control track limits. The halo has been one of the best safety systems to be introduced, let’s move forward with track limit policing too. Don’t wait until someone is killed.#F2 #SausageKerb pic.twitter.com/WSwIKgowZT — Abbie Eaton (@AbbieEaton44) July 3, 2022

Her followers were quick to respond with one posting: I don’t disagree but what do we do to prevent persistent corner-cutting?”

“And don’t say sensors and cameras as that requires personnel to view the images, pass them on to the clerks and then issue penalties.”

“We struggle to keep up with sensors on corner exit never mind adding 6 more.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.