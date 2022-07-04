By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 July 2022 • 22:40

Benitatxell declares the Falla del Moraig de a natural monument

Following Friday’s declaration of the Falla del Moraig de Benitatxell a natural monument, the council today July 4 announced that it would increase the level of protection for the unique geological space.

The declaration as a natural monument is aimed at preserving, valuing and restoring, where appropriate, this geological element, as well as integrating the conservation objectives of its scientific, cultural and landscape values ​​with the socioeconomic interest of the space.

Among the measures that will be taken to protect the Falla del Moraig are the establishment of a committee that will be charged with its protection and restoration. The committee will be made up of eight members that will provide the council with advice and guidance on the management of the space, as well as developing and implement a plan for the governing of the site.

La Falla del Moraig is a singular geomorphological element that has been recognised as a Place of Geological Interest by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain. Amongst the features of the site is an overhanging rock that sticks out of the ground where the fault plane and the vertical striations caused by the friction of the calcareous materials during their formation can be clearly observed.

The fault, which appeared more than 11 million years ago, is known as Riu Blanc and is a fracture of the earth’s crust. That makes it a very accessible example of the results of friction between different layers of the earth’s crust, ideal for education and of interest to scientists and geologists.

The fault is also responsible for having created the Cueva dels Arcs.

The declaration of the Falla del Moraig as a natural monument ensures that the council and the government provide protection and effective management of the site.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.