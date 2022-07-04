By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 13:36
Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to commemorate US Independence Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to commemorate US Independence Day due to the current political tensions between Russia and US, caused by the Ukraine Crisis.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russia’s Interfax stated:
“No, there will be no congratulatory telegram sent this year.”
“This is due to the fact that this year was the culmination of the unfriendly policy towards our country by the United States.”
“Therefore, under these circumstances, it can hardly be considered appropriate to send such a congratulatory message.”
In his turn, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenski congratulated the USA and the President of this country Joe Biden on the Independence Day stating:
“Happy Independence Day to the people of 🇺🇸 and @POTUS ! I wish the friendly people of 🇺🇸 peace and prosperity. I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine’s defending of common values – Freedom, Democracy and Independence.”
Happy Independence Day to the people of 🇺🇸 and @POTUS! I wish the friendly people of 🇺🇸 peace and prosperity. I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine's defending of common values – Freedom, Democracy and Independence.
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 4, 2022
The news follows reports of Crimea signing a decree so as to start preparations to mobilise its citizens for the Ukraine-Russia war, as reported on July 4.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
