Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to commemorate US Independence Day

04 July 2022

The Kremlin has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not send Independence Day greetings to the US’ leadership because of the “culmination of Washington’s unfriendly policies”, as reported on July 4.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russia’s Interfax stated:

“No, there will be no congratulatory telegram sent this year.”

“This is due to the fact that this year was the culmination of the unfriendly policy towards our country by the United States.”

“Therefore, under these circumstances, it can hardly be considered appropriate to send such a congratulatory message.”

In his turn, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenski congratulated the USA and the President of this country Joe Biden on the Independence Day stating:

“Happy Independence Day to the people of 🇺🇸 and @POTUS ! I wish the friendly people of 🇺🇸 peace and prosperity. I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine’s defending of common values – Freedom, Democracy and Independence.”

Credit: @ZelenskyyUa

The news follows reports of Crimea signing a decree so as to start preparations to mobilise its citizens for the Ukraine-Russia war, as reported on July 4.

