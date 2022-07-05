Fourteen fire crews battling HUGE forest fire in the Community of Madrid

By Chris King • 05 July 2022 • 21:34

Image of the forest fire burning in the Community of Madrid. Credit: [email protected]

A huge forest fire that broke out in the Community of Madrid municipality of Aranjuez is being battled by 14 fire crews.

A massive forest fire is currently being battled by firefighters in the Community of Madrid this evening, Tuesday, July 5. The huge blaze broke out at around 6pm at Km4 of the A-4 in the municipality of Aranjuez, according to madridiario.es.

It originated at the side of the road but quickly spread over the dry ground until it reached the forested area. Appliances from fourteen fire brigades of the Madrid Regional Fire Department are presently battling to stop the fire from burning out of control. These are being supported by forestry brigades and six aerial means.

Helped by strong winds, the blaze is travelling in the direction of the Gonzalo Chacon Industrial Estate. Firefighters have so far managed to prevent it from reaching the warehouses where a hypermarket and a DIY store are located.

The Community of Madrid government has already activated the operational situation 1 of the Civil Protection Plan against forest fires (INFOMA) and has established a command post in the parking area of a hypermarket in the industrial estate.

Red Cross and Summa 112 ambulance services have been mobilised to the scene as a precautionary measure. No injuries or casualties have been reported at this moment. Patrols from the Local Police and Guardia Civil are on the scene, along with Civil Protection officers.

Alert 1, or Caution Level, of the Plan of Surveillance of the Effects of Heat Waves on Health has been put in place by the Community of Madrid. Temperatures could reach up to 38.2º today in the area, and 37.2º is being forecast for next Saturday, July 9.

