By Guest Writer • 05 July 2022 • 16:00

Looky Looky men only sell fake items Credit: Michal Osmenda CC

THE Junta de Andalucia is to crack down on shoplifting and fake items and will be the first Spanish community to have a specific working group to promote secure trade.

It has developed a total of 19 actions in different areas, to include the coordination between bodies and security forces of all administrations, the increase in surveillance and training of local police forces and the education of consumers on the damages of the acquisition of illegal products.

The recommendations of the work group for Secure Commerce sees a need to tighten the regulation on crimes of multi-repeat theft in shops.

It proposes the development of agreements between the Ministry of the Interior and all the municipalities, which would have as their object the intercommunication between data banks of the Guardia Civil and the National and Local Police.

Repeated theft in shops within Spain represents losses close to €3.65 billion, calculated as losses of goods at €2,54 billion and the cost of investment in security at €1.1 billion which represents a staggering €78 per person per year according to a study carried out by Crime&tech with the support of Checkpoint Systems.

On the other hand, the sale of counterfeit products generates losses of more than €2 billion per year for the country’s merchants and industries, directly harming local businesses along with an additional loss of taxes on the sales due to the actions of thousands of Looky Looky men.

