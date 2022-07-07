BREAKING: Evacuation initiated at Manchester Airport terminal

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 July 2022 • 7:29

ONE of Manchester Airport’s terminals has been evacuated due to an ‘unknown incident’ on Thursday, July 7.

Terminal 3 at Manchester Airport has been evacuated this morning (Thursday, July 7) and videos have emerged of passengers leaving the area.

Reports of special ops police officers arriving with guns have begun cropping up on social media.

One Twitter user @ldtnubs shared a video of people leaving through the opened barriers.

The tannoy system can be heard in the video, with the voice calling for the “immediate evacuation”.

“Attention please, an incident has arisen that necessitates the immediate evacuation of this area,” it said.

“Please leave by the nearest available exit.”

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you as more information is made available.

