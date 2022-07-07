WATCH: Georgia Guidestones completely levelled following explosion

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 July 2022 • 0:50

Police investigating explosion at Georgia Guidestones as rumble appears near monument. Image: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

VIDEOS and reports now show the Georgia Guidestones have been completely levelled after one part of the monument was blown up early on Wednesday, July 6.

UPDATE 12.50 am (July 7) – Videos show the site where the Georgia Guidestones used to stand tall, now reduced to rubble and giant slabs of concrete.

Twitter user @BinkySpooner shared a video of the mysterious slabs, which had been in Georgia for over 40 years, being torn down.

11AliveNews reporter Dawn White watched the stones being brought down.

“The Georgia Guidestones are now completely levelled,” she said.

“We saw a backhoe push them down around 4:45 p.m. The @GBI_GA believes a someone blew them up around 4 a.m. They’ve been in this field for more than 40 years & included life principles in 12 languages.”

The Georgia Guidestones are now completely leveled. We saw a back hoe push them down around 4:45 p.m. The @GBI_GA believes a someone blew them up around 4 a.m. They've been in this field for more than 40 years & included life principles in 12 languages.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/75Hd8MmsEF — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) July 6, 2022

Police are continuing with their investigations and the GA Bureau of Investigation released the following footage on Twitter.

“The GBI is releasing surveillance video from this morning’s explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones,” they said.

“The videos show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after the explosion. No one was injured.”

(1/3) The GBI is releasing surveillance video from this morning’s explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones. pic.twitter.com/Vo3RyjDxdN — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

“For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished.”

(3/3) For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished. pic.twitter.com/hrpqN2Sphr — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

Before the slabs were brought down, they read:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

These messages or ‘commandments’ were written in eight different languages with one language on each face of the four stones.

Moving clockwise around the structure from due north, these languages are English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Traditional Chinese, and Russian.

UPDATE 10.15 pm (July 6) – A video making the rounds on social media reportedly shows the moment that part of the Georgia Guidestones monument was destroyed on Wednesday, July 6.

As noted earlier, police confirmed that the Georgia Guidestones had been deliberately detonated by “unknown individuals”.

Now, an unverified video has emerged apparently showing the moment that part of the mysterious monument was blown up.

“WOAH!” wrote Twitter user @TanjaPurpleRay.

The Elbert County Chamber of Commerce said on Facebook following the blast: “The Elbert County Chamber of Commerce was saddened to learn of the apparent intentional destruction of our most frequently visited community attraction, the Georgia Guidestones.

“Over the years, the Guidestones have created lots of discussion and brought visitors to Elbert County from all over the world.

“Whatever your personal opinion on the Guidestones is, this attack is bad for our community. We hope that whomever is responsible is apprehended and brought to justice.”

ORIGINAL 6.19 pm (July 6) – Videos and photos flooded social media on Wednesday, July 6 showing the aftermath of an apparent explosion at the sight of the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County, Georgia, US.

Police have now confirmed that the pile of rubble currently sitting next to the mysterious Georgia Guidestones was the result of an explosion. Local residents reported a loud bang at around 4 am (US time) on Wednesday, July 6.

The GA Bureau of Investigation wrote: “The GBI and Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones near Elberton, GA.

“The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th.”

The added: “Elbert County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation. GBI EOD are on scene conducting their examination of the site.”

(1/3) The GBI and Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones near Elberton, GA. The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th. — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

One person wrote: “In other news, someone blew up the Georgia Guidestones this morning.” They then jokingly linked the apparent destruction to the new CERN experiments.

In other news, someone blew up the Georgia Guidestones this morning pic.twitter.com/TZOqFDhyn9 — ☤ 𝙙𝙧𝙪 (@DrutangAtHome) July 6, 2022

Videos showed rubble at the scene with police in attendance.

REPORT 🚨 Potential explosions at the Georgia Guidestones being investigated as a loud boom was heard and felt by residents nearby. Rubble was found at the scene. Finish them off for good!! pic.twitter.com/EKakTaUewa — We The People – Land Of The Free (@We_The_People_3) July 6, 2022

“The Georgia Guidestones were blown up this morning,” another wrote.

@GAFollowers The Georgia Guidestones we’re blown up this morning pic.twitter.com/Xuxt0zF1Wd — Brad (@BradDickerson61) July 6, 2022

The Georgia Guidestones are a granite monument erected in 1980 in Elbert County, Georgia, in the United States.

On them is a set of ten guidelines inscribed on the structure in eight modern languages and a shorter message is inscribed at the top of the structure in four ancient language scripts.

Famously ‘conspiracy theorists’ like to point to the first ‘commandment’ which states: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.”

This has caused many people to link comments from world leaders – who have stated that there are too many people in the world – back to the monument.

Authorities are investigating after an apparent explosion at the Georgia Guidestones, which sit on a site 7 miles north of Elberton on Georgia Highway 77 and are often referred to as an American Stonehenge. https://t.co/0IoelA1gQF pic.twitter.com/t0fA1QmG1c — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) July 6, 2022

GA Governor Candidate 2022, Kandiss Taylor, called the Guidestones ‘Santanic’.

“God is God all by Himself,” she wrote.

“He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones.”

God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones. — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) July 6, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.