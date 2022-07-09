By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 July 2022 • 15:42

Heinz products returning to Tesco shelves as the companies agree deal Image demismart/shutterstock.com

Heinz products will be returning to Tesco shelves within days, after the two companies resolved their differences.

The agreement announced on July 9 will be welcomed by customers with reports of emptying shelves in many of Tesco’s stores.

Heinz suspended deliveries to Tesco after it refused a price increase, originally reported as Tesco’s unhappiness with passing on an increase to consumers. However, information emerging now suggests that Tesco wanted the company to provide them with prices that would see them compete with discount retailers Aldi and Lidl.

A joint statement released by the companies said: “Tesco and Heinz are pleased to have reached an agreement that will see the full range of Heinz products return to Tesco shelves and online, continuing to offer our customers great value on the nation’s favourite Heinz varieties.

“Lorries full of Heinz products including Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Heinz Beanz will hit the road shortly, and Tesco colleagues will be working hard to ensure shelves are filled again over the coming days.

“‘With British summertime finally here, Tesco shoppers will be able to get all the essentials they need for their perfect summer salad or barbecue, including the Heinz varieties they know and love. It’s great to be back together.”

Tesco was the only company to fall out with Heinz with all the other major supermarkets continuing to stock their products, many of which have increased by 30 per cent or more.

Although an agreement has been reached that will see Heinz products return to Tesco shelves, the terms of the agreement have not been made public and consumers will have to wait and see how much prices may or may not have changed.

