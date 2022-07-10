Marbella Council puts the Las Chapas municipal swimming pool project out to tender

By Chris King • 10 July 2022 • 18:12
Image of the proposed swimming pool area in the new Las Chapas sports facility.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
Marbella City Council announced today, Sunday, July 10, that it will put out to public tender the works of the indoor municipal swimming pool and sports facilities, which will be undertaken in the District of Las Chapas. The deadline for receiving offers will end on July 27.
This project has a budget of more than €1.2 million, and an execution period of 8 months. Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga city of Marbella, stressed that the new facility: “will offer the services that the residents of this District deserve. It will be carried out in a central area and next to the Pinolivo school and the IES Las Dunas de Las Chapas, in a privileged and easily accessible enclave”.
The 25-metre pool will be located in one part of the 6,000m² plot and will have changing rooms, as well as a parking area. Ms Muñoz also detailed that the sports facilities “will have a paddle tennis court and landscaped areas that will be integrated into the environment”.
In the same area of the pool, equipped with a cover for better use at any time of the year, will be a stand with sufficient capacity to accommodate spectators. Behind it, will be located the paddle court. The mayor estimated that: “they will be finished by the second half of 2023, responding to the demand of neighbours and visitors to this District”.
Finally, the councillor pointed out that: “This facility is part of the government’s commitment to this legislature, with the aim of moving forward with essential facilities. In this case, in areas such as sports, which are in high demand”.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
