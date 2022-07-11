Plan ahead, save fuel, rely on technology, and stay calm at the wheel with EasyPark

By Chris King • 11 July 2022 • 21:57

Images of vehicles parked up in Gibraltar. Credit: SCK_Photo/Shutterstock.com

The EasyPark app, available in more than 3,200 locations in 25 countries, is designed to make life as easy as possible for drivers.

Neither inflation nor the continued rise in fuel prices are stopping Spaniards from travelling by car. The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) expects 44 million journeys to be made in the month of July alone. This shows that the private car is the preferred means of transport for Spaniards in summer.

To ensure that this large flow of vehicles on the roads and streets of the main cities – both inland and on the coast – does not turn into traffic jams and parking difficulties, the EasyPark parking app offers today, Monday, July 11, some recommendations to help drivers make the most of their holidays.

1. Getting it ready: checking the condition of your vehicle is a key aspect before setting off on your journey, to avoid any possible problems that could spoil your days off.

2. Plan your route: if you are clear about the places you most want to visit, you will be able to organise your trip better and make the most of your time.

3. Your mobile phone will help you to optimise your journeys: applications such as EasyPark, with which you can pay for parking in more than 70 Spanish cities, are very useful for getting around new cities with unfamiliar traffic regulations.

4. Keep an eye on your fuel consumption: driving efficiently, without accelerating or braking sharply, is the best way to save on your petrol bill.

5. Reserve parking: if you don’t want to give up parking in the shade, EasyPark gives you the option of reserving a parking space in the car park of your choice through its website.

6. Compare prices: before filling up, analyse the prices offered by each service station and take advantage of discount coupons and other promotions.

7. Let yourself be guided: Find, EasyPark’s functionality, shows drivers the streets where it is easiest to park. A real luxury in a new city for you.

8. Opt for dissuasive car parks: they are usually located in strategic locations, are very accessible, and close to the most visited places, whether they are beaches or historic centres.

9. Protect your steering wheel from the sun: if you are not lucky enough to park in the shade, use a sunshade to protect your steering wheel from the sun. This will prevent you from getting sunburnt when you get back in the car.

10. Abroad: whether you choose to spend your holidays outside Spain or you come to spend a few days here, applications such as EasyPark, present in more than 3,200 locations in 25 countries, will be a great help when it comes to paying for parking with your own mobile phone and in your own language.

And above all, enjoy every minute of it, including journeys, journeys within the city or to the beach, and even finding parking. You’ve been looking forward to your days off for a long time and you deserve to make the most of them.

