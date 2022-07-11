By Guest Writer • 11 July 2022 • 10:50

The pure class of Mr Maph Credit: Mr Maph

PURE class with Mr Maph live show at Grace Restaurant in Riviera del Sol on Thursday August 18.

Mike Harding breathes Soul and after supporting Sister Sledge at the Marbella Arena on July 30 he has lined up a special evening of top music with his band at Grace Restaurant.

This will be a high-profile event with a red carpet, photo opportunity on arrival and if the heat allows everyone is invited to dress to impress with bow ties requested for the gentlemen.

Kicking off at 9pm. There are two options, firstly for €90 per person, you can enjoy a three-course meal and enjoy the show

Alternatively, for €65, you get to see the show and will be invited to a free cocktail upon arrival.

As an added bonus, if four or more book together then the party will be offered free wine or prosecco.

Reservations are a must so to make yours call 673 916 361 or for more information call 604 134 620.

With a wide repertoire of music from soul to reggae to garage, Mr Maph has been a popular entertainer, producer and promoter for many years on the Costa del Sol and he has certainly earned the accolade of ‘Costa del Soul Man’.

Thank you for reading ‘Pure class with Mr Maph live show at Grace Restaurant in Riviera’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.