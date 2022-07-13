Parents beg possible witness to come forward in mysterious balcony death in Benidorm

Kirsty’s parents are now begging for help in tracing a mystery English woman who may have been at the scene the Daily Record confirmed on Wednesday, July 13. They believe a mystery English woman could hold vital evidence about the circumstances surrounding Kirsty’s death. Kirsty’s father, Brian, said: “Who is this girl and why hasn’t she come forward? Why were no statements taken from her?” “We believe she is a key witness. We just want her to come forward and tell us what she knows,” he added. “Maybe somebody who knows the men [who were in the apartment when she fell] knows her and can tell her we are appealing for her to come forward.”

At 09:15 PM on Friday, April 28 in 2017, Kirsty and 19 friends from Scotland checked into Apartmentos Payma in Benidorm, Alicante on the Costa Blanca.

The following morning at 07:50 AM Kirsty was found dead at the side of the swimming pool of the apartment block.

The exact sequence of events and any potential causal factors are not known.

It is known that Kirsty exited from the balcony of the 10th floor of apartment 10E, one floor above and at the opposite end to her apartment 9A on the 9th Floor.

Expert analysis indicates she was facing inwards towards that apartment.

How she came to be over the wrong side of the railing and away from the external balustrade in a closed-off corridor of the apartment are still questions still waiting to be answered.

The Spanish police investigated Kirsty’s death as a homicide but as yet no charges have been brought.