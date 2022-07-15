By Chris King • 15 July 2022 • 3:06

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Friday, July 15, in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Friday, July 15, shows that there will be a prevalence of slightly cloudy skies in most of the country. Only a few intervals of low clouds are expected on the coast of Galicia, the area of ​​the Strait, and the north of the Canary Islands.

Some daytime cloudiness is also expected in the interior of the country, without ruling out a shower or storm in Galicia and the Cantabrian Mountains, although generally weak and isolated.

Some haze is likely in the northwest of the peninsula and in the eastern Canary Islands. There may be coastal fogs in western Galicia.

Maximum temperatures will rise in Catalonia and western Cantabria, falling in the western half of Galicia, and the rest of Spain with little change from Thursday, July 14.

Intervals of strong Levante wind will blow in the Strait and from the northeast on the coast of Galicia. There will be a predominance of easterly component wind in western Cantabria and the northern and southern plateau of the Mediterranean area. The Canary Islands can expect moderate trade winds, while the rest of the country will see variable winds, generally light.

___________________________________________________________

