Breaking News: Shooting in a Marbella club on the Costa del Sol

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 7:21
BREAKING: Breaking News: Mass shooting in a Marbella club on the Costa del Sol
Video supplied to Euroweeklynews shows the incident taking place at around 2;30 am with the unidentified gunman opening fire after an altercation amongst the revellers.
Tweets online show the aftermath of the shooting with at least five people said to have been shot.
We just had a shooting with marbella opium, I am totally in shock 😭 #opiummarbella #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/8Ox3WO9K7U
— Abdi Meriem (@meriemm_ad) July 18, 2022
We just had a shooting with marbella opium, I am totally in shock 😭 #opiummarbella #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/8Ox3WO9K7U
— Abdi Meriem (@meriemm_ad) July 18, 2022
More information to follow as and when it becomes available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.