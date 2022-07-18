Breaking News: Shooting in a Marbella club on the Costa del Sol Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 7:21

BREAKING: Breaking News: Mass shooting in a Marbella club on the Costa del Sol

Reports of a shooting at Opium Marbella on the Costa del Sol are coming in with the incident said to have happened in the early hours of this morning.

Video supplied to Euroweeklynews shows the incident taking place at around 2;30 am with the unidentified gunman opening fire after an altercation amongst the revellers.

Tweets online show the aftermath of the shooting with at least five people said to have been shot.

More information to follow as and when it becomes available.

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

