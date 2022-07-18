Breaking News: Shooting in a Marbella club on the Costa del Sol

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 July 2022 • 7:21

BREAKING: Breaking News: Mass shooting in a Marbella club on the Costa del Sol

Reports of a shooting at Opium Marbella on the Costa del Sol are coming in with the incident said to have happened in the early hours of this morning.

Video supplied to Euroweeklynews shows the incident taking place at around 2;30 am with the unidentified gunman opening fire after an altercation amongst the revellers.

Tweets online show the aftermath of the shooting with at least five people said to have been shot.

We just had a shooting with marbella opium, I am totally in shock 😭 #opiummarbella #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/8Ox3WO9K7U — Abdi Meriem (@meriemm_ad) July 18, 2022

More information to follow as and when it becomes available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.