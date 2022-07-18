By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 23:40
BREAKING: One dead and four injured in Paris shisha bar shooting incident
A shooting incident has occurred in the heart of Paris this evening, Tuesday, July 18. According to reports on Twitter, one person has died and another four have been injured. The event took place outside a shisha bar in Chicha rue Popincourt, in the 11th district, as people sat enjoying the warm summer evening.
Customers in the establishment apparently managed to overpower the gunman and hold him until the police arrived. It is thought that the suspect was not alone as there are also reports of another suspect escaping from the scene of the crime.
The French police are said to be actively searching for the second man who fled. There is no official information available from the authorities confirming the casualties.
Independent journalist Clement Lanot was quickly on the scene and made early reports on the shooting via his Twitter profile @ClementLanot:
PARIS – Une fusillade a eu lieu dans le 11eme arrondissements.
1 mort et 4 blessés. pic.twitter.com/OD3gQuKVi9
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 18, 2022
PARIS – Une fusillade a eu lieu dans le 11eme arrondissements.
1 mort et 4 blessés. pic.twitter.com/OD3gQuKVi9
— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 18, 2022
Une fusillade ce soir vient de faire un mort et 4 blessés dans un bar à Chicha rue Popincourt #Paris11. Aucun élément à ce stade ne permet de connaître les motivations de cet acte barbare. Les clients du bar ont maîtrisé l’un des deux assaillants et l’autre est en fuite.
— François Vauglin (@FVauglin) July 18, 2022
Une fusillade ce soir vient de faire un mort et 4 blessés dans un bar à Chicha rue Popincourt #Paris11. Aucun élément à ce stade ne permet de connaître les motivations de cet acte barbare. Les clients du bar ont maîtrisé l’un des deux assaillants et l’autre est en fuite.
— François Vauglin (@FVauglin) July 18, 2022
Des coups de feu en plein cœur de Paris (11eme) dans un bar à chicha. Un suspect interpellé.
Bilan provisoire : 1 mort et 4 blessés pic.twitter.com/DwNRObr1Ys
— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 18, 2022
Des coups de feu en plein cœur de Paris (11eme) dans un bar à chicha. Un suspect interpellé.
Bilan provisoire : 1 mort et 4 blessés pic.twitter.com/DwNRObr1Ys
— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 18, 2022
This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.