BREAKING: One dead and four injured in Paris shisha bar shooting incident

Paris shisha bar shooting incident sees one person killed and four injured, with customers reportedly overpowering a gunman.

A shooting incident has occurred in the heart of Paris this evening, Tuesday, July 18. According to reports on Twitter, one person has died and another four have been injured. The event took place outside a shisha bar in Chicha rue Popincourt, in the 11th district, as people sat enjoying the warm summer evening.

Customers in the establishment apparently managed to overpower the gunman and hold him until the police arrived. It is thought that the suspect was not alone as there are also reports of another suspect escaping from the scene of the crime.

The French police are said to be actively searching for the second man who fled. There is no official information available from the authorities confirming the casualties.

Independent journalist Clement Lanot was quickly on the scene and made early reports on the shooting via his Twitter profile @ClementLanot:

PARIS – Une fusillade a eu lieu dans le 11eme arrondissements. 1 mort et 4 blessés. pic.twitter.com/OD3gQuKVi9 — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) July 18, 2022

Une fusillade ce soir vient de faire un mort et 4 blessés dans un bar à Chicha rue Popincourt #Paris11. Aucun élément à ce stade ne permet de connaître les motivations de cet acte barbare. Les clients du bar ont maîtrisé l’un des deux assaillants et l’autre est en fuite. — François Vauglin (@FVauglin) July 18, 2022

Des coups de feu en plein cœur de Paris (11eme) dans un bar à chicha. Un suspect interpellé. Bilan provisoire : 1 mort et 4 blessés pic.twitter.com/DwNRObr1Ys — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 18, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

