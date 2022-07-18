Plan Infoca declares another forest fire in Axarquia municipality of Competa

By Chris King • 18 July 2022 • 19:52
Image of the fire that has broken out in the Axarquia region of Competa.
Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA
Plan Infoca has declared another forest fire that broke out this afternoon, Monday, July 18, in the Axarquia municipality of Competa. The blaze was reported on the body’s official Twitter profile at around 7pm. Flames are already burning very close to residential areas located to the north of the town, as can be seen in the video below, courtesy of Plan Infoca.
🔴Este es el aspecto que presenta desde el aire el #IFCómpeta, donde medios del Infoca trabajan ya. pic.twitter.com/vh7h9qKC9G
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 18, 2022
There are currently three aerial means deployed to tackle the outbreak, including a Super Puma helicopter, a Kamov helicopter, and a medium-heavy helicopter, according to Plan Infoca. On the ground, 25 specialised forest firefighters have been mobilised to the area, along with two operations technicians and an environmental officer.
🔴DECLARADO #IFCómpeta (#Málaga).Medios: 1 helicóptero Súper Puma, 1 helicóptero Kamov, 1 helicóptero semipesado, 2 #TOP, 25 #bomberosforestales y 1 #AAMM.
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 18, 2022
This is the second such fire to affect Malaga province after another huge fire that destroyed large areas of the Costa Del Sol municipalities of Mijas, Alhaurin de la Torre, and Alhaurin el Grande over the weekend. The fire has since been declared stabilised by Plan Infoca but is not yet under control.
Residents of the affected areas were finally allowed home again on Sunday, July 17, after being evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article.
