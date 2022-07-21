By Anna Ellis • 21 July 2022 • 17:29
Tragedy as 61-year-old man dies in Costa Blanca's Grau de Gandia park. Image: Miguel AF/Shutterstock.com
According to SaforGuia, the medical staff at the nearby health centre tried to wake the man but he was unresponsive. The staff have said the cause of his death is still unknown and an autopsy will be carried out.
Local and National Police were alerted and the man’s body was removed.
The deceased was allegedly a drug addict from the local area. He was with a friend and they both decided to lie down for a sleep which sadly the deceased did not wake from.
It remains unclear if drugs were taken prior to the men heading to the park.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.