By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 15:32

BREAKING NEWS: Russia's Ministry of Justice files suit to liquidate Moscow's Jewish Agency Svet foto/Shutterstock.com

The Moscow office of Russia’s Ministry of Justice has reportedly filed a suit with the Basmanny court to liquidate the Jewish Agency and exclude it from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

The news of Russia’s Ministry of Justice planning to liquidate Moscow’s Jewish Agency, was reported by Interfax.

According to the news source, The Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia expressed concern over the Ministry of Justice’s intention to liquidate the Jewish Agency for violations of Russian law.

“I find this very distressing news, regardless of the reasons for such a decision,” stated Boruch Gorin, head of the public relations department of the FJR.

“Historically, it is one of the most important institutions of the Jewish community – I would say the Jews of the whole world,” he added.

Gorin explained that this great importance is due to the repatriation of Jews to their historic homeland, and for its ties between Israel and Russia, Israel and the diaspora.

The court will reportedly consider the suit on July 28, due to rising concern over mass immigration of Jews to Israel from Russia.

The international Jewish Agency for Israel, which handles relations between Jews worldwide, as well as repatriation issues, was established in 1929, beginning its work in Russia in 1989.

The news follows reports of retired FSB Major General Lobachev being found dead in Moscow, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

