By Matthew Roscoe • 21 July 2022 • 13:10

Spanish royal Queen Sofia spotted in Marbella's Mumtaz Banus restaurant. Image: Metro Grupo

QUEEN Sofia of Spain was spotted dining in Mumtaz Banus’ Indian restaurant in Malaga’s Marbella on Wednesday, July 20.

Dining with Princess Irene of Greece and Queen Noor of Jordan, Queen Sofia ate in the restaurant after taking in a show.

Sofia, who was Queen of Spain from 1975 to 2014, her sister Princess Irene and Queen Noor all attended the Zubin Mehta concert at the Marbella Arena.

The 83-year-old attended the event, which was organised by the daughter-in-law of the Duke of Seville, Sophie de Bourbon, dressed in a black kimono with printed flowers adorned with several pearl necklaces around her neck. She wore yellow linen trousers with a matching handkerchief.

The arrival in Spain’s Marbella of the mother of King Felipe comes after the tragic events of the Opium nightclub shooting on Sunday, July 17, where her grandson Froilán was celebrating his birthday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.