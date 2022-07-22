€14 million to rebuild and protect Dénia’s Les Deveses beach

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 July 2022 • 13:42

Les Deveses beach damage - Image Denia Town Council Photo credit: Twitter

€14 million is being invested to rebuild and protect Dénia’s Les Deveses beach, which has suffered successive years of erosion and storm damage.

Announced on Friday, July 22 the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) said it had started the tender process to find a contractor to undertake the work.

The work is being undertaken as part of the Strategy for the Protection of the south coast of Valencia, an area of coastline that runs from the Port of Valencia down to the Port of Denia on the border of Valencia and Alicante provinces.

Popular with local tourists Les Deveses is relatively unspoilt enjoying a long stretch of beautiful sandy beach. Storms and sea action have resulted in the beach being washed away on numerous occasions, causing flooding in local estates and roads.

Local restaurants have also been badly affected with many having to be completely rebuilt after storms some two to three years ago.

With erosion taking its toll the beach has all but disappeared in places with the plan now to recover a stable section of the beach that will be at least 30 metres wide. The contractor will also be tasked with ensuring that the renewed beach is sustainable and can be maintained going forward.

The work is expected to take around a year and will involve bringing in at least 650,000 cubic metres of sand from the underwater deposit off the coast of Sueca-Cullera. Dune ridges will also be created as well as breakwaters where strictly necessary, ensuring as far as possible that the natural beauty of the area is not affected. .

Locals are pleased to hear that €14 million is to be invested to rebuild and protect Les Deveses beach, a spot popular with beachgoers, kite surfers and fishermen.

