Renfe increases its AVE service between Malaga and Madrid from this weekend

By Chris King • 23 July 2022 • 3:06

Image of a Renfe AVE train in Malaga. Credit: S-F/Shutterstock.com

Renfe has announced an increase in the number of AVE train services between Malaga and Madrid from this weekend.

As announced in a statement on Friday, July 22, train Spanish operator Renfe has reinforced its AVE services between Madrid and Malaga this weekend with 6,800 additional seats available to travel between both cities.

Until next Monday, July 25, the company has scheduled 18 AVE trains, operating in double timetables, that will increase the offer of seats between Madrid and the capital of the Costa del Sol. Added to these additional seats is the extension of the service that became effective last week.

Since Thursday, July 14 there is one extra train service late in the evening, on both Thursdays and Fridays, which departs Madrid at 9:30pm. From Friday, July 15, two more daily AVE trains were incorporated with departures from Atocha at 3:35pm, and from Malaga at 2:58pm.

With these additions to its service, the Renfe programming on the AVE Madrid-Malaga currently reaches 146 weekly circulations, as reported by malagahoy.es.

As highlighted in the statement, in its fight against climate change, Renfe promotes sustainable mobility with its range of services, helping to reduce emissions of polluting gases into the atmosphere. All the energy of Renfe’s electric trains has a 100 per cent renewable Guarantee of Origin certification.

