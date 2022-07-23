Transgender women banned from playing rugby

By Annie Dabb • 23 July 2022 • 10:20
Image - Women's rugby: atsportphoto/shutterstock
It is highly likely that this decision will go ahead which will make only cisgender women (women assigned female at birth) able to participate in all levels of the sport in England, not just elite competition, as reported by itv.com
Currently the RFU’s policy is to “promote equal opportunities to ensure that anyone who wishes to play the game should be able to do so without prejudice”, according to their website. This is part of their effort to “provide a clear framework to enable transgender and non-binary players to participate in rugby.”
The vote comes after the RFU asked more than 11,000 people in a game-wide survey whether or not transgender women should be allowed to participate on the same team as cis-women. It has also considered scientific evidence and a wide range of views on the matter.
ITV’s Steve Scott tweeted about the issue last night, saying “Trans women to be banned from ALL women’s rugby in England as the RFU is set to agree to “a policy change for contact rugby to only permit players in the female category whose sex recorded at birth was female”. This is at all levels of the game, not just elite.”
Emily Bridges, a Trans-female cyclist, criticised the bans against trans participation in certain gendered sport categories as the scientific research “that’s been done previously has not been done on athletes, it’s been done on sedentary individuals.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.