Please sign the petition: 80-year-old with Alzheimer’s living on the street needs your help.

By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 15:50

80-year-old with Alzheimer's living on the street needs your help. Please sign the petition. Image: Inmaculada Campos Diaz/Change.org

A few months ago Inmaculada Campos Diaz found an 80-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s, lying in the street in Granada, Spain, completely dehydrated.

Please read her story and take the time to sign the petition. Click here for the link.

Inmaculada Campos Diaz said: “The gentleman is unable to walk due to pain. As you can imagine, I could not leave him there, abandoned to his fate without food or drink and in very bad hygienic conditions.

This gentleman urgently needs a residence and has been waiting for months for social services to give him a solution but it NEVER COMES and his degree of vulnerability is very high as he can do practically nothing without help.

This is a humanitarian emergency and if the institutions do not move me we will have to do it ourselves.

Please sign this petition to demand a suitable residence IMMEDIATELY for this gentleman and save his life.

Heribert is of German origin and according to what I was told at the German Embassy he has no family or close ties that can help him either here or there.

When we informed the social services of his situation they told us that he would be put on an emergency waiting list to find him a home that would suit his needs, but months have gone by and there is still no solution.

Heribert is still in the street, many days he pees on himself and he doesn’t even realise it.

In the last week few weeks, I have been looking for a shelter for him, a wheelchair so he can move around and every morning I look for him to give him something to eat.

If I don’t give it to him he doesn’t eat all day long.

In Granada it is now over 40 degrees and he doesn’t drink water either because he forgets or doesn’t know where to go.

Despite the fact that he is practically unable to move, he has only been using a wheelchair since YESTERDAY, which I finally got from the hospital.

Every day I take him to a shelter to give him a shower, put clean clothes on him and help him with everything he needs.

However, in the morning they throw him out and I have to look for him to feed him and help in any way I can.

I understand that this shelter serves many homeless people but it is not suitable for a person with Alzheimer’s who is totally dependent and requires so much care.

Every day I end up finding him, but what if one day he doesn’t show up?

What if he runs away or something happens to him?

Are we going to let him die in the street?

It breaks my heart when I am with him and I see his lost look, when he complains about his pain or when he tells me things about his life in his moments of lucidity.

I do not lose hope that we will find a decent home for him and that is why I have launched this petition addressed to the Granada Town Hall and Social Services asking for an urgent solution for him and I am confident that with your support we will achieve it.

I am happy to help him as much as I can but I also have to work, take care of my children and rest.

I don’t intend to abandon him but I think it is up to the social services to take care of him and look for a home for him and I WILL NOT STOP UNTIL I GET IT.

In Spain, more than 30,000 people live on the streets, exposed to a myriad of diseases, violence, mental health problems and profound institutional neglect.

We cannot continue to look the other way!

I know that due to bureaucratic problems they have withheld money from his account in Germany and I am trying to solve this with the embassy.

This situation is unsustainable and we need to act NOW.

Every minute counts. I ask you to share and sign the petition to reach those responsible and get a dignified residence for this gentleman.

Thank you for being human.”