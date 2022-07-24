Orihuela Costa (Alicante) hosts Spain’s beach volleyball championships on July 28

By Linda Hall • 24 July 2022 • 18:14

ORIHUELA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Orihuela councillors with national and regional Volleyball Federation officials Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

MORE than 4,000 sportspeople from all over Spain will participate in the Beach Volleyball Championships in Orihuela Costa.

A total of 271 teams will be competing in Playas de Orihuela championships held in Cala Bosque-La Zenia that begin on July 28 and finish on July 31.

Speaking beforehand, Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia pointed out that Orihuela – which has habitually held Arena 500 and Arena 1000 matches – has this year progressed to hosting the Spanish championships.

“This is very good news for our city,” Gracia declared. “This is a big event for city hall and the Sports department headed that is headed by my colleague Patricia Menarguez,” she said.

“We await the participants with open arms as well as the thousands of people who will be visiting our coast during the championships,” Gracia added.

