By Anna Ellis • 26 July 2022 • 13:24

Elche man arrested for attempting to steal car stopped at traffic lights. Image: Elche Town Hall

A 58-year-old man has been arrested for attempted robbery with violence in Calle Avet, Elche on the Costa Blanca, when he tried to steal a car that had stopped at traffic lights.

The Local Police of Elche were alerted to the presence of a car in the area with a broken window caused by a stone, Elche Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, July 26.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 24, around midday.

As they were on their way to the damaged car, the local police officers were called by another citizen near the General Hospital in Elche, indicating that she had suffered an attempted robbery of her car.

The victim said when she stopped at the traffic lights an unknown person opened the driver’s door and tried to force her out of the car.

The unique description given by the victim of the perpetrator made it possible to locate the subject who hadn’t gotten far away.

In addition, a witness corroborated the victim’s claim and also reported the location of another vehicle that had been broken into on a nearby plot of land.

As a result, the man was arrested and taken to the General Hospital with injuries including a bleeding wound on his ear, erosions all over his body and a strong contusion on his forehead.

The individual claimed that these injuries were the result of a fight.

While the alleged perpetrator was getting dressed after the medical examination he turned around and tried to grab the weapon of one of the officers.

He was immediately arrested and taken to the police station.