Latest Ryanair cabin crew strike action has little impact on Spanish airports

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 21:17

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Ryanair Press Office

The latest round of strike action by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) seems to have had very little impact on airports across Spain.

Today, Tuesday, July 26, is the second day of the latest round of strike action by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) in Spain. According to the USO and Sitcpla unions who convened the action, a total of four flights were cancelled throughout the 10 bases that the airline operates out of across the country, along with 96 delays.

Specifically, the cancellations affected Barcelona-El Prat, London, Madrid, and Palma de Mallorca flights. The Barcelona facility also saw 18 delays to either inbound or outbound flights, while Alicante airport had 10 delays. Manises airport in Valencia had 6 delays, Malaga’s Costa del Sol facility with 14, Madrid with 10, and Santiago de Compostela suffered five delays.

Ibiza airport had four flights delayed, Sevilla three, and Girona one delayed. The most affected was Palma de Mallorca airport, with a total of seven delays in departures and 18 in arrivals, according to levante-emv.com.