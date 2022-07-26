Latest Ryanair cabin crew strike action has little impact on Spanish airports

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 21:17
Today, Tuesday, July 26, is the second day of the latest round of strike action by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) in Spain. According to the USO and Sitcpla unions who convened the action, a total of four flights were cancelled throughout the 10 bases that the airline operates out of across the country, along with 96 delays.
Specifically, the cancellations affected Barcelona-El Prat, London, Madrid, and Palma de Mallorca flights. The Barcelona facility also saw 18 delays to either inbound or outbound flights, while Alicante airport had 10 delays. Manises airport in Valencia had 6 delays, Malaga’s Costa del Sol facility with 14, Madrid with 10, and Santiago de Compostela suffered five delays.
Ibiza airport had four flights delayed, Sevilla three, and Girona one delayed. The most affected was Palma de Mallorca airport, with a total of seven delays in departures and 18 in arrivals, according to levante-emv.com.
This latest industrial action began yesterday, Monday, July 25, and is scheduled to continue until Thursday, July 28. Further strike action in August has already been called for by the TCPs, something which will be discussed at the start of next week apparently.
One suggestion has been the start of an indefinite strike in the first week of next month. This would of course be designed to cause maximum disruption, coinciding with the busiest time of the year at airports.
USO and Sitcpla have demanded that Ryanair resumes the negotiation of a collective agreement “that includes decent working conditions under Spanish legislation for its workers”. According to Sitcpla, Ryanair has fired another worker for going on strike. He was based in Barcelona and had 12 years of service with the airline they said.
📢👉🍐”…Este martes, la aerolínea ha despedido a otro empleado por hacer huelga, un tripulante de la base en Barcelona y 12 años de servicio en la compañía.” @Yolanda_Diaz_ @Empleogoby @mitmagob @sanchezcastejon @USOConfe @ierrejon https://t.co/uJoIDCy4Oh
— SITCPLA_JD (@sitcpla) July 26, 2022
