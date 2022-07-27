Fire at rubbish dump in Costa Blanca’s Monovar finally under control

The good news the fire was finally under control was posted on Wednesday, July 27, on the Alicante firefighters’ Twitter page in a tweet that read: “We update you with the information on the landfill fire at the Polígono El Pastoret de Monóvar, and that after much effort 💪 given its magnitude that you can see in the photos, it is already under control.”

The incident started at 8:30.PM on Tuesday, July 27, and required the intervention of excavators to remove debris and release heat from the remains.

The cause of the fire, which was reported due to the height of the flames, is unknown.

It occurred in a landfill site located in the El Pastoret industrial estate in Monovar on the Costa Blanca.

Due to the debris accumulated there, the column of black smoke caused concern among the neighbours and business owners who have their businesses in this industrial area.

Fortunately, there have been no personal injuries although the material damage has not yet been quantified.

Firefighters from Elda and Villena fire stations and reinforcements from the Vinalopo mobile fire brigade took part in the extinguishing work.