Ryanair strikes see nine flights cancelled and 42 delayed from Spain’s airports

By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 11:00

Ryanair strikes see nine flights cancelled and 42 delayed from Spanish airports Credit: Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock.com

Ryanair cabin crew strikes have seen nine flights cancelled from Spain’s airports and 42 delayed, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

On the third day of Ryanair strikes action across Spain this week, nine flights have been cancelled this Wednesday and 42 have suffered delays.

As reported by USO (Spain’s Syndicated Worker’s Union), before 9.am. three of the nine suspended flights were supposed to depart from Barcelona-El Prat airport, three others were supposed to arrive in Barcelona, one was on route from Madrid to Palma de Mallorca, another from Palma de Mallorca to Madrid and another from Dusseldorf to Malaga.

Departures from Milan, Brussels and London to Barcelona have also reportedly been suspended.

The delays have affected Barcelona (10 delayed departures or arrivals), Madrid-Barajas and Malaga (8 at each airport) and Palma de Mallorca (5 delayed) to a greater extent, as reported by Ondacero.

The Ryanair airline strikes in Spain are affecting an estimated 1,890 cabin crew belonging to Ryanair, Crawling and Workforce, in the workplaces of the airports of Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Gerona, Santiago de Compostela and Ibiza.

Yesterday on Tuesday, July 26, the second day of the latest rounds of strike action by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) in Spain, a total of four flights were cancelled throughout the 10 bases that the airline operates out of across the country, along with 96 delays, according to the USO and Sitcpla unions who convened the action.

